Talks underway in Qatar in hopes of securing cease-fire and hostage release

The governments of Qatar, U.S., Israel and Egypt are all participating in talks as Hamas says it will not participate. The Hamas-run Ministry of health reports more than 40,000 deaths in Gaza.

August 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live