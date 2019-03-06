Tasmanian devils rolls around in the snow in Cradle Mountain

More
The animals were exploring their nature reserve in southeast Australia.
1:19 | 06/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tasmanian devils rolls around in the snow in Cradle Mountain
Okay you are. Yeah. A okay. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"The animals were exploring their nature reserve in southeast Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63455648","title":"Tasmanian devils rolls around in the snow in Cradle Mountain","url":"/International/video/tasmanian-devils-rolls-snow-cradle-mountain-63455648"}