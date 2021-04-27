Team USA is going for gold at the 2022 Olympic Games

ABC News' Maggie Rulli shares the details of team USA’s performances, including figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim taking home the gold.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live