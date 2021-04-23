Temple sets world record for candles lit on Earth Day

A Thai Buddhist temple set a world record by lighting over 300,000 candles to mark Earth Day.
2:04 | 04/23/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Temple sets world record for candles lit on Earth Day
{"duration":"2:04","description":"A Thai Buddhist temple set a world record by lighting over 300,000 candles to mark Earth Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77269233","title":"Temple sets world record for candles lit on Earth Day","url":"/International/video/temple-sets-world-record-candles-lit-earth-day-77269233"}