Transcript for Temple sets world record for candles lit on Earth Day

Not Hillary there are. Moon and. Or. The. News. I. Giving up my. I don't know. And then he went on dining diamond mine. God and then. I think. And wrong. Now planning a loving home on one let's say they're listening and paying them into. Yeah. And my lungs and oh yeah. We.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.