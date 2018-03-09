Transcript for Tennis star's mission to help Puerto Rico

So the finger pointing is under way over the government's response to hurricane Maria but a tennis star isn't getting involved in the politics she's actually making. A different kind of statement raising money for relief efforts in she's just twice as more. I'm here outside the US have been right just had a conversation. About Puerto Rican tennis star Monica we had this is huge deal on the island a source of inspiration to so many. In the months after the storm she certainly raising a bunch of money to help people who were in desperate need for basic supplies to glisan was sent. We'll Larry good definitely needs all the support he dead. After the hurricane I went with Marianne. Wait that money that he set up with that you're carrying county are able to buy insulin for the hospitals portable stoves gasoline for the snows. Out lanterns for light time. And then we ended up distributing. Those two a lot of people and it really helped it now. We're looking out what we can do it with all the money that's continuing to come in and I think we're gonna go more it was like helping revealed their roofs of the houses so. Little by little wherever brainstorming but it it always means a lot to operate them how do you feel about having such and that's the star status on the island. It was overwhelming at the beginning I'm not gonna live because I never saw myself as like anybody's idol it's just. Everything that it dine in what alaskans he needed if they're worried that means so much send them. Guy it's it's always ready island for. And there you have it that's Monica she's headed to the island see in an island it's preparing to mark the one year anniversary of hurricane Maria. We'll have much more of that on ABC news on top choice that the US open. Our thanks to Josh.

