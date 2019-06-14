Transcript for Tension grows between US and Iran after apparent oil tanker attacks

But now we turn to our top story rising tensions between the US and Iran playing out in the waters of the Persian gulf for yet. Conflicting accounts have emerged as to what caused an oil tanker to erupt in flames and burned for hours off the coast of Iran. Another tanker was also apparently attacked. Iran has denied any involvement what overnight new images were released which could be key evidence against Iran ABC's Elizabeth herd is here with the latest Elizabeth. But catatonic that morning those new images coming from US officials have maintained Iran is to blame and the attacks were unprovoked that claim according to Iraq and officials. Is unfounded. This morning US Central Command releasing new video showing what it claims are you running and forces removing an I exploded mined from the hole of a Japanese tinker. Along with what US officials say are new pictures showing weird the mines were placed. That Japanese take her one of the two vessels crippled by Iran according to secretary of state might Pompeo. This assessment is based on intelligence the weapons used. The level of expertise needed execute the operation. Their crew of the Japanese tanker seeing here receiving treatment from American sailors aboard the USS Bainbridge that according to US Central Command. Beat anyone you patrol boat also racing to the scene to try to get their first. Anybody can shift did recover 23 members of the other came for that was attacked. The audience believe are shown pictures of that crew watching TV in in Banja port city. The attacks occurred in the gulf of Oman about 45 minutes apart. The scene waterway where US officials have also gleaned do you want for attacking four oil pink first last month. These are intended to disrupt to drive up the global price of oil to drive up insurance rates which benefits Iran. But this morning Hugh Reilly denying any involvement the foreign minister tweeting in part. The US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred a factual or circumstantial evidence. And there are new reports this morning that crew members on the Japanese tankers solve flying objects just before the attack suggesting the ship wasn't damaged by mines which would contradict what the US military has said. So still a lot of questions but the US making it clear where they statement. Kenneth the back and forth continues Elizabeth her thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.