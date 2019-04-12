Transcript for Tension between world leaders at NATO summit

The high stakes summit in London this group photo of a stone faced president Tron sharing the stage with some thirty other heads of state. President trump now heading back to the White House after attending a series of bilateral meetings with America's NATO allies. If you didn't trip included some tense moments like this awkward exchange with French president Emanuel Mack won't on the issue of what to do with ice. If prisoners in three they mostly from Europe. Would you like some nice ices yes. To give them you didn't he that you can think everyone who wore we say. For a fire coming from you about that. People on the path to the region. And this morning comments from Canadian prime minister at Justin Trudeau after this video surfaced over night. Trudeau confirms he was criticizing the length of Trump's news conference while talking with other world leaders. And his reference to jaw dropping was about an unscheduled announcement that the US would host the next to T seven at Camp David. We're still friends I find you very nice guy you know the truth is that. I told him out of the fact is not paying 2%. And I think she's definitely happy. And president trump made more news today after canceling a press conference he was scheduled to hold just that the impeachment hearing was about to get under way. He simply explained he doesn't so many antley pleaded saint chapels to wall. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

