Tensions grow in Red Sea as Houthi rebels attack ships

ABC News’ Luis Martinez is at the Pentagon as the world reacts to increased tension in the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war.

December 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live