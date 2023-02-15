Tensions rise in Israel amid growing protests and violence

ABC News’ James Longman reports from Israel and the West Bank on the escalating violence and protests in the wake of the new right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live