Texas struggles to recover, snow angels and spring training: The Week in Photos

More
A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.
3:14 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas struggles to recover, snow angels and spring training: The Week in Photos
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:14","description":"A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76143427","title":"Texas struggles to recover, snow angels and spring training: The Week in Photos","url":"/International/video/texas-struggles-recover-snow-angels-spring-training-week-76143427"}