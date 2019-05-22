Transcript for Theresa May under pressure to resign over new Brexit plan

I've listened to concerns from across the political spectrum. On dunk or like time to address them. A study on making a serious offer twenty's across parliament a new wrecks it deal. Mr. speaker the prime minister's customs cottage club. Has been described by the UT's former represented at the EU. As the definition. Of insanity. And I managed. I don't would have tonight sets out the ten points about the new deal prison issue about customs there's a difference of opinion in this house on the future customs arrangement with the European Union. That's why it's important that this house actually comes to a decision on Lance issues. We ourselves. Dignity. Restraint risk. She's been focused only on keeping a divided party to get not. And that's my main. Good time is now run out. She has come to the end of the right side but it. And indeed any consenting then he. Who wants to stop the prime minister to six cents a throw in headed. This healing another field Wright State they must. Given the public final set and time is running out prime minister dec please takes a moment yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.