Transcript for Theresa May survives crucial no-confidence vote amid Brexit uncertainty

Candidate colleagues it's in god but I'd like to thank you don't submerged with statements people help. Especially my. It's. Carol good. Chose war cut. The result. All the held this evening is that the parliamentary policy. Doves. Home for them. Okay. Okay. Okay. Dallas had called. Lead all the conservative politics. The number all voters cast. Favor all having problems in terms or value was 200. Under gates was a 170. Under the rule sets out in the constitution of the conservative policy. They're focal inspect them take place or at least.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.