Theresa May survives crucial no-confidence vote amid Brexit uncertainty

More
British Prime Minister Theresa May has narrowly survived a no-confidence vote just one day after suffering a historic defeat in Parliament over her Brexit deal.
0:39 | 01/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Theresa May survives crucial no-confidence vote amid Brexit uncertainty
Breaking news right now in the battle British prime minister Theresa may speaking moments ago after she survived barely a no confidence vote. In a historic convention 2016. The country decided to leave the EU. Now live a two and a half years later it's time for us to come together. Put the national interest fest. And deliver. On the referendum. Fan Scott. Prime minister could have been ousted after her breaks the deal was Orleans overwhelmingly rejected a show about lawmakers she says she will meeting with leaders from rival political parties this in a bid to. Break Britain's political impasse over the Bre X at controversy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60429087,"title":"Theresa May survives crucial no-confidence vote amid Brexit uncertainty","duration":"0:39","description":"British Prime Minister Theresa May has narrowly survived a no-confidence vote just one day after suffering a historic defeat in Parliament over her Brexit deal.","url":"/International/video/theresa-survives-crucial-confidence-vote-amid-brexit-uncertainty-60429087","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.