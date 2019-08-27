Transcript for More than a thousand new fires spring up in the Amazon

There's a new battle in the fight to save the Amazon rainforest a top official in Brazil says the government there. Or reject a twenty million dollars in aid offer by world leaders at the G-7 summit suggesting the money should be used instead to re force Europe. That comment has once again placing Brazil's far right government and the spotlight. Accused of not doing enough to stop the fires. ABC's Matt government is in the Amazon he says thousands of fires are burning many without a firefighter in sight. Driving along the Bolivian Brazilian border and select a close. Dozens of miles of incinerated home forests. This rancher telling us his name is drawn MO BI we offered him a ride out but he wanted to stay insisting his cattle would come back this is what the firefighters here I've been dealing with. Four weeks from now you can see how which court things those. All trees like match sticks. Those palm trees exploding week quickly moved down but I try again. A little bit faster to get out of its way because it and go right Geronimo was farm and its road disappearing behind that swarm of fire and smoke. Brazil has deployed 44000. Troops and C 130s loaded with thousands of gallons of water in the meantime do splatters continue there destruction. Not more than five minutes ago we were right through here and this was. Lush jungle. Driving back to Toronto most form that landscape transformed. Fires still burning on the side of the road I don't know. They aren't but emerging from the smoke there he wants as he surveyed his smoldering ranch space was etched with worry. And then just like he'd promised his cows came trotting home. And we're told at no matter how much international assistance comes in here. It won't be able to do much to stop these fires there are simply too many of them experts tell us there's only one thing that can stop it let's mother nature. Back up and ABC news along the Bolivian Brazilian border.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.