Thousands of camels evacuated from Tripoli

More
Three-thousand camels were evacuated from the port in Tripoli, Libya, after the area was subjected to artillery fire.
0:30 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of camels evacuated from Tripoli
There. I oh. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Three-thousand camels were evacuated from the port in Tripoli, Libya, after the area was subjected to artillery fire. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69104524","title":"Thousands of camels evacuated from Tripoli","url":"/International/video/thousands-camels-evacuated-tripoli-69104524"}