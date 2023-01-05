Thousands gather for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI funeral

ABC News senior correspondent Terry Moran discusses the latest on Pope Benedict's funeral as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops calls for nine days of prayer in his memory.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live