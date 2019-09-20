Transcript for Thousands participate in global climate strike

It's a global movement calling for action against a global problem. Friday millions of people across thousands of gathering in what appears to be the largest climate protest in the history of the world. Love that. Demonstrations in Australia Hong Kong Africa in all over the United States within 500 events in Germany alone. Armed troops even protecting demonstrators in Afghanistan. Climate change candidate and elect. So we don't profit from the water out the F anything about the climate thing. The ultimate goal to send a message to world leaders ahead of the UN climate summit happening this week in New York City. That's where sixteen year old Greta Todd birdies today. She's the activists many credit for inspiring this movement and many of the protesters who say they're fighting for their future. And it's not just young people to workers it's people of color adults. Have you what are coming to get that would come together because it's quite good effect of all. Among their numerous demands phasing out fossil fuels replacing them with renewable energy by 2030 the movement showing a galvanized message the world over from millions worried that time is running out. And here in Manhattan Battery Park there are tens of thousands of people it's so striking how young this demonstration is so many these protesters are teenagers some of them are elementary school. Students but they also have the support of adults to in New York City every student who left school to come here has accounted. Several ABC news New York.

