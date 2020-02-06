Thousands of protesters march at Black Lives Matter rally in Nova Scotia

More
Crowds in Halifax chant "black lives matter" in solidarity with U.S. demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.
0:43 | 06/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of protesters march at Black Lives Matter rally in Nova Scotia
Okay. And okay. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Crowds in Halifax chant \"black lives matter\" in solidarity with U.S. demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71023345","title":"Thousands of protesters march at Black Lives Matter rally in Nova Scotia","url":"/International/video/thousands-protesters-march-black-lives-matter-rally-nova-71023345"}