Time lapse video of intense lightning storms in Australian outback

More
Stunning time lapse video shows lightning storms in the sky over the outback in western Australia on New Year's Eve before the region's summer wet season.
0:28 | 01/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time lapse video of intense lightning storms in Australian outback
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60125417,"title":"Time lapse video of intense lightning storms in Australian outback","duration":"0:28","description":"Stunning time lapse video shows lightning storms in the sky over the outback in western Australia on New Year's Eve before the region's summer wet season. ","url":"/International/video/time-lapse-video-intense-lightning-storms-australian-outback-60125417","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.