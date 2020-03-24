Timelapse of an empty Rome as shutdown continues

More
Timelapse footage shows the almost deserted streets of Rome amid government-ordered shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
1:03 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timelapse of an empty Rome as shutdown continues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Timelapse footage shows the almost deserted streets of Rome amid government-ordered shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69758526","title":"Timelapse of an empty Rome as shutdown continues","url":"/International/video/timelapse-empty-rome-shutdown-continues-69758526"}