Timelapse footage shows the sun setting over the Vatican

More
Bustling St. Peter's Square is eerily empty after Italy goes on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
3:00 | 03/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timelapse footage shows the sun setting over the Vatican
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Bustling St. Peter's Square is eerily empty after Italy goes on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69581446","title":"Timelapse footage shows the sun setting over the Vatican","url":"/International/video/timelapse-footage-shows-sun-setting-vatican-69581446"}