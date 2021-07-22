-
Now Playing: Experts say climate change impossible to ignore as drought, fires plague US
-
Now Playing: Central China suffers devastating flash floods
-
Now Playing: US Olympic volleyball player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Kindergarteners transported to safety amid flooding in China
-
Now Playing: Japan Air Self-Defense Force aerobatics team draws Olympic rings in sky
-
Now Playing: Brisbane celebrates 2032 Olympics win with fireworks
-
Now Playing: NBA championship, asylum seekers and Eid al-Adha: World in Photos, July 21
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: US volleyball player tests positive ahead of Olympics
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Prince George moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: China subways inundated amid heavy flooding
-
Now Playing: Hijab-wearing referee out to blaze trail at Olympics
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Johnson & Johnson shot may be less effective against delta variant
-
Now Playing: Olympic COVID-19 cases surge 155% in one week as opening ceremony nears
-
Now Playing: Russia targets Jehovah’s Witnesses with arrest, raiding of homes
-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympics CEO doesn’t rule out canceling Games
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin crew land safely after spaceflight
-
Now Playing: Western Europe flooding, Blue Origin flight, and Dr. Fauci: World in Photos, July 20
-
Now Playing: Officials won’t rule out canceling Olympics at last minute
-
Now Playing: Countdown to launch: Jeff Bezos set for history-making Blue Origin space flight