-
Now Playing: Waterspout spins across Lake Huron
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes slice through homes in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Spain
-
Now Playing: Cuban businesses suffering from American ban on tourism
-
Now Playing: Brazil soccer match interrupted by smoke from wildfire
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams defeats Maria Sharapova for 19th successive time
-
Now Playing: Chinese military conducts drills for Hong Kong protest intervention
-
Now Playing: The U.S. Open, MTV awards and Little League champions: World in Photos, Aug. 27
-
Now Playing: Scallop shuffles across sea bed
-
Now Playing: 2 pedestrians injured in bridge collapse in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico braces for Tropical Storm Dorian
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
-
Now Playing: David Ortiz hires ex-Boston cop to investigate shooting
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: New fires rage in the Amazon
-
Now Playing: Brazil rejects G-7 money to fight Amazon wildfires
-
Now Playing: Trump appears to soften stance on China, Iran
-
Now Playing: More than a thousand new fires spring up in the Amazon
-
Now Playing: Amazon rainforest on fire: ‘Lungs of the world’ in flames
-
Now Playing: Raging floodwaters push cars through streets of Spain
-
Now Playing: French president fires back after comment about his wife