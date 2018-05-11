Tower of London lit up to mark WWI anniversary

More
Thousands of torches were lit at the Tower of London to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.
0:43 | 11/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tower of London lit up to mark WWI anniversary
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58976159,"title":"Tower of London lit up to mark WWI anniversary","duration":"0:43","description":"Thousands of torches were lit at the Tower of London to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.","url":"/International/video/tower-london-lit-mark-wwi-anniversary-58976159","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.