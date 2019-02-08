Tractor trailer jumps median into oncoming traffic

More
A U.K. motorist narrowly escaped disaster, swerving just in time to avoid collision with a tractor trailer.
0:33 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tractor trailer jumps median into oncoming traffic
It. From from from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"A U.K. motorist narrowly escaped disaster, swerving just in time to avoid collision with a tractor trailer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64733312","title":"Tractor trailer jumps median into oncoming traffic","url":"/International/video/tractor-trailer-jumps-median-oncoming-traffic-64733312"}