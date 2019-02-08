-
Now Playing: Tesla sued for 'defective autopilot' in the death of Florida driver
-
Now Playing: Missing 2-year-old Minnesota boy drove himself to county fair on toy tractor
-
Now Playing: Tractor trailer jumps median into oncoming traffic
-
Now Playing: Hijab-wearing teen jockey makes history at famed racecourse
-
Now Playing: US reportedly near deal with Taliban to withdraw troops
-
Now Playing: Markets react to Trump's tariffs plan
-
Now Playing: North Korea fires off projectiles for third time in a week
-
Now Playing: Trump escalates China trade war with new 10% tariff
-
Now Playing: Indian coffee tycoon VG Siddhartha found dead in river
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens new tariffs on China
-
Now Playing: Lightning forks across Saskatchewan sky
-
Now Playing: Rapper A$AP Rocky begins 2nd day of trial
-
Now Playing: Democrats debate, Texas heat, Yi Yi the giant panda: World in Photos, Aug. 1
-
Now Playing: Divers free humpback whale caught in fishing net
-
Now Playing: Osama Bin Laden's son believed to be dead
-
Now Playing: Monsta X performs 'Who Do You Love' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Parents of teens held in Rome for murder speak out
-
Now Playing: Passengers leap overboard to flee fiery boat
-
Now Playing: Osama bin Laden's son believed to be dead, US officials say
-
Now Playing: At least 44 injured after wave pool malfunction in China