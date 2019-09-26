Trawler engulfed in flames capsizes in Norway

More
The trawler, with an ammonia tank and about 200,000 liters of diesel oil inside, capsized in Tromso, Norway.
1:15 | 09/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trawler engulfed in flames capsizes in Norway
Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. I. And it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"The trawler, with an ammonia tank and about 200,000 liters of diesel oil inside, capsized in Tromso, Norway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65884419","title":"Trawler engulfed in flames capsizes in Norway","url":"/International/video/trawler-engulfed-flames-capsizes-norway-65884419"}