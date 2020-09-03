Trial begins for suspects in shooting down of 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight

Three Russians and one Ukrainian will be tried in absentia in a Dutch court.
0:45 | 03/09/20

Video Transcript
Trial begins for suspects in shooting down of 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight
