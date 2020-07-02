Triple humpback whale breach excites tourist in Hawaii

More
Three humpback whales leaped out of the water in a very rare triple breach.
0:43 | 02/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Triple humpback whale breach excites tourist in Hawaii
Oh. Don't get an electric car would go a little bit. I can you have them do that again. Yeah. Look at the. Do frequently and the played there on. Computers just they felt. Holy smokes. I think on the way to fight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Three humpback whales leaped out of the water in a very rare triple breach. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68824539","title":"Triple humpback whale breach excites tourist in Hawaii","url":"/International/video/triple-humpback-whale-breach-excites-tourist-hawaii-68824539"}