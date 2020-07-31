Tropical Storm Isaias brings torrential rain, flash flooding and mudslides to Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias brought torrential rain to Puerto Rico, causing flash flooding and mudslides as the storm strengthened into a hurricane moving towards the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.
0:51 | 07/31/20

