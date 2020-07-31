-
Now Playing: Tropical storm Isaias strikes Puerto Rico, takes aim at Florida coast
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor appears on cover of O, The Oprah Magazine
-
Now Playing: John Lewis laid to rest in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: At least 8 Marines missing off California coast
-
Now Playing: Congress deadlocked as unemployment benefits expire
-
Now Playing: Isaias now a hurricane, heads toward Bahamas and US East Coast
-
Now Playing: Experts predict more than 230,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths by November
-
Now Playing: NBA season restarts
-
Now Playing: Kitten trapped underneath Missouri highway overpass rescued by 8 firefighters
-
Now Playing: Baby sees parents' faces for the first time thanks to an innovative mask
-
Now Playing: Young activists read John Lewis' final words: 'Each generation must do its part'
-
Now Playing: As Vanessa Guillen’s family appears in DC, another veteran lends her voice
-
Now Playing: A celebration of Rep. John Lewis' life includes calls to vote, continue the fight
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: John Lewis passes the torch to the next generation
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: Prosecutor won’t charge Ferguson cop who killed Michael Brown
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Historical precedent for Election Day in November
-
Now Playing: Asheville, North Carolina, 1st city in the south to back reparations