Transcript for 'Trump baby' blimp welcomes president to London

Senate where we thought this could save bases in the depressed that we thought it would be funny. It's it's funny big enough funding and that is sent to be honest we needed him off because this has been amended doc and his dead time in politics like us. He didn't had not been addressed by any kind of Donald some visit distant gave them on the right trying to be nice to know what should be taking advice from this not knots that's very very okay. You know that we competition breaks it's guy anyway I think the countries and Anthony zinni that made it easy for any thought that provide badly as gates to take a vaunted Boston weakened by. I hadn't been awed can anything he say it's a case credible as advice for that you guys obviously offered. I think is good I think he's just not welcome here we don't want Tom we don't like his policies he just wants to see that UK and the EU. Crumbled because he wants NO BO he wants to send us on you know he wants the lowest stunned that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.