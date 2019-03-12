Transcript for Trump strikes softer tone with French president at NATO summit

I shifting gears now overseas and president from continuing his three day trip to the NATO summit. In London celebrating that group seventieth anniversary but also making waves. Today going head to head with the French president Emanuel on the crone threatening a terror for with the French over French wine. Talking again about those NATO payments which he says he has helped turn around let's bring in a White House reporter Jordan Phelps who's there and one and as well this late hour Jordan. I was quite a day for president trump. I give us the big takeaways and what are we expecting tomorrow. Yes hay DeVon if the president was jetlag T shirt and and Shelley he talks to reporters for just over two hours in total over the course of a few bilateral. We're really taking aim at France's Emanuel Mac Kron. I he what he laid into him over his previous criticism of NATO add background had suggested. That NATO is undergoing a brain that the president had that was at very very nasty remarks the president also. Going on attack with his threatened to two point putt four billion. In tariffs on. French luxury goods things like champagne. In other things like that DeVon the president is saying that if anyone is going to tax US companies as France had threatened. To do you add these tech companies that would be impacted. DeVon that he would be the want to take advantage of them not that French president. But DeVon. If they too started off fighting they seem bunny bunnies strangely by the end of the day that you took a car ride together from. Bucking ham palace over contained Downing Street the president. Coming out of the gates when this attack mode again smack from but when the two were side by side. The romance seems to continue to happen. All right torn Phelps at the latest from London Jordan thank you so much for that reporting we'll see you back here tomorrow for the president's. Press conference of course you can follow that live as well will be happening. Right around the same time as that impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee so will be a big day in presidential politics.

