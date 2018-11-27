Transcript for Trump says some tear gassed migrants were 'grabbers' posing as parents

This is something that is impacting humans as grameen I was just talking with us about but as caring finds out everyday at the White House this is also becoming. Very political and Karen you actually were able to ask the president a question yesterday about this so I want us on Baltic listen. People pledging. To heal these changes. I just say why are they there I mean I've this other first of all that your guess is a very. Minor form of the tear gas itself. It's very safe the ones that were suffering to a certain extent were the people that. We're putting it out there but it's very safe but you really say why is apparent. Running up into an area where they know that your guess is forming and it's going to be formed and they're running up with a child. And in some cases you know then that the parents these are people they go and grabber is they grab a child because they think they're gonna have a certain. They get have a certain status by having HI you know you have certain advantages in terms of our crazy laws. That frankly congress should be changing the interview change allows you wouldn't be having this problem. Karen so much to talk about here a day late and a daily questions but one and he mentioned some allegations of grabber is this true too early talks about congress being blamed three left me very emotional question. We inspecting an emotional response I mean. We could talk for hours that we have like thirty seconds or break down for me how would you do if you can't conversation together. Gathered for is rappers the president was asked to explain what he meant was he saying that those women were not the mothers of those children is photos and images we've been seeing for the past couple of days. And the president and he didn't know who was at the border but it's a phrase he has heard and you noses takes place where people take children and use them to be more safe. The president did not Wear a spot in an emotional weight to that question you know asking how he felt seeing those images. And that he the president doubled tripled and eventually quadruple down on his tough position on the border the president said yesterday that his administration asked to show force has distressed show restraint that the border Morales hundreds of thousands of people will be trying to get into this country and the president said his message to those migrants in the Caribbean is very simple. Do not come turn back around go back to your countries. Another question I asked him Maggie was where they stand with the deal with the incoming next seeking government about. A keeping asylum seekers on the Mexico side of the border there was a lot of talk over the weekend that the administration had agreed to this with the incoming Mexican president. So people who have applied for political asylum would not. Be allowed to stay in the US while they're process plays out which sometimes can take months if not years to go through the court system. The present would not say is a very telling answer he didn't deny that there's a deal in the works but said there was nothing to announce at this point. It wouldn't be surprised Maggie after the new president is inaugurated in Mexico over the weekend. Perhaps this is the first show of cooperation between the two countries next week this is something the president is really pushing hard for with Mexico. Right Karen thanks as always for breaking everything down.

