Trump tells Putin 'don't meddle' in upcoming presidential election

More
In a meeting at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin, "Don't meddle in our election."
1:25 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump tells Putin 'don't meddle' in upcoming presidential election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"In a meeting at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin, \"Don't meddle in our election.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64023101","title":"Trump tells Putin 'don't meddle' in upcoming presidential election","url":"/International/video/trump-tells-putin-dont-meddle-upcoming-presidential-election-64023101"}