Transcript for Turkey and Russia announce joint patrol deal

As the clock runs out on the 120 hour cease fire in northern Syria they Turkey unveiling a new deal in new deadline. For the Kurds to withdraw from a twenty mile seats note but this time the United States doesn't appear to be involved. See you those now with. Turkey's president heir to one in Russian president Vladimir Putin announcing after a meeting a new 150. Hour window for the Kurds to leave the area. Russian and Syrian troops insuring debt accidents happens. The court coming just hours after senate majority leader Mitch McConnell warned we don't want a further drop and NATO allies and in the armed. Of the Russian. The Republican announcing the senate was introducing a measure criticizing the president's decision to withdraw troops out of northern Syria. A dampening her. The US allies who help in the fight against ices. A similar measure passed overwhelmingly in the house last week despite the bipartisan push back secretary of state Mike Pompeo was standing by the president's decision making saying trump had warned Turkey about invading northern Syria. Version the truth was that our invasion set back our shared fight against crisis. We think now we're in a better place. A senior administration official tells a BC news the US will respond to this new deal between Turkey and Russia if they feel it undermines the security and stability of the region. President trump has said some troops will stay in Syria but only to secure oil. Cover all ABC news New York.

