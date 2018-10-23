Transcript for Turkish president says Khashoggi's killing was 'savagely planned'

Hey guys it's Molly I can assemble you're watching ABC news' live and we're back with a big update on that Jamal can show the case for the first time in the last three weeks. Turkish president airline has spoken on the record he's spoken part of parliament but he's smoke to the world. For the first time he's put his name and all of that evidence we've gotten a lot. And strip strip kind of deep house from anonymous Turkish sources over the last three weeks and Turkish president airline. Ran through all of that day starting with September 28. Update Tony Allen and he didn't think human heart on the saudis but he did question why they had incoherent explanations why it took them so long to come out and admit. Seventeen days it took them to admit that they actually killed. Jamal could shed one look at that that we did learn from yesterday. Was that this Saudi team who went into the conflict the morning of October 2 the first thing they did apparently. Was disabled the hard drive in the surveillance system. He didn't suggest how then the Turks actually got the audio and the video they claim to have you didn't play. Any of that evidence so he walked the love that evidence he repeated again that Turkey believes this would be premeditated and pretty plain vicious violent murder. And then he had a lot of questions for Saudi king some on who we spoke about respectfully with deference to use. Very formal greetings for the Saudi K anyone it's now where is the body. Why did it take so long to let Turkish investigators into the building why did it take so long. For the saudis to admit that they killed him. And school board today that he didn't mention the name of crown prince Mohammed than some on once he spent directly taking some on the other thing he asking some I'm. I was to send back the suspects that Saudi Arabia has detained since they could be tried in Turkey. He also said there would be discussions about what kind of diplomatic immunity would exist because this vicious and violent crime happened. I'm Turkish soil will have so much more on this story across all ABC news platforms thanks so much for tuning and I'm Molly entered assemble and you've been watching ABC -- live.

