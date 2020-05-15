Typhoon brings storm surges and wind gusts to the Philippines

More
A typhoon headed north along the country's most populous island, Luzon. Thousands have been evacuated, prompting concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
0:55 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Typhoon brings storm surges and wind gusts to the Philippines
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"A typhoon headed north along the country's most populous island, Luzon. Thousands have been evacuated, prompting concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70706730","title":"Typhoon brings storm surges and wind gusts to the Philippines","url":"/International/video/typhoon-brings-storm-surges-wind-gusts-philippines-70706730"}