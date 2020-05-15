Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Typhoon brings storm surges and wind gusts to the Philippines
Okay. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:55","description":"A typhoon headed north along the country's most populous island, Luzon. Thousands have been evacuated, prompting concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70706730","title":"Typhoon brings storm surges and wind gusts to the Philippines","url":"/International/video/typhoon-brings-storm-surges-wind-gusts-philippines-70706730"}