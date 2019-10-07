Transcript for U.K. Ambassador to U.S. quits

The move overseas and the UK's ambassador to the US is resigning after leaked memos that showed him calling presidents from both. Inept and incompetent so I want to bring in James Longman. In London with more Matt James a quick turn of events here it seemed like Kim Derek felt like this was his only choice. Yes right I mean he's a diplomat and he dates the diplomatic thing he stepped box because ultimately this is a story that was becoming about him as a center of a storm. And he did their thing that he really had no choice in the end bucks to do he released a statement idea today saying since the leak. All of official documents from this embassy there's been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position. And the duration of my remaining term as ambassador I wants to put an end. T dot speculation he doesn't say they current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like he's referring that to being blocked basically. From the White House already on two occasions the united public a banquet fooled the M may have comp time was disinvited to not wasn't able to attend a meeting on. Trade and hamas' is they deal in access and if you don't have the access he can't do your job anymore so he has stepped back but a good Teddy can be it has been a big. Big reaction to its halo and anger that this is capital of anger with the person who leaked. These memos saying that they've done a great disservice to this country is a lot of pride in Britain about his foreign service about it civil service the Eid day that it is. Detached from politics and they've seen I've that this during this scandal the politicized nation of of all civil service and I think that's probably what's his fuel behind the head. Also. Basically it seems that. Of future prime minister Boris Johnson all possible future prime minister Boris Johnson. In a debate last night refused really to openly back the Kim dark his. The candidate the opposition candidate and Jeremy hunt was off the question would you leave they came back in position and he said he opportunity would he would support him and I'm not that. Doris Jones was also in question and he said he wouldn't so I think if sentence is this they came dark soreness potential future boss someone who wasn't gonna back him up. And he was left but no choice but to step back. Yes and James just again what does this is due to the relationship between the US in the UK. Well. This country charts as its relationship with the United States it's called the special relationship. And but I think there's never really been parity if wet honest it's a weighs about the UK just trying to contest the water to see what the US. Wants us there in coal mine out of things and I think really as a sense now box off this that Kim's resignation. The united this is that the potential for the UK to be just doing the US is backing. Meats or the US is bidding. Israeli going to be kind of guy got much much further in the future especially off that we leave the European Union has a lot of anger directed out Boris Johnson. His has taken with the stalls that he's taken all miss particularly since in the past. He said it's pretty disparaging things about president trump saying that he was unqualified to be president the United States. So you know do I think. This has the potential to radeon do the relationship in the short time perhaps I think Boris Johnson the reason why his Thelma is that he would view. The potential career prospects of an individual. Has not as important to the relationship between the US and the UK I think he thinks that if he becomes prime minister the first thing that old trumps gonna loss can. When he goes to visit. Washington DC and his first few months as prime minister will be you gotta get rid of act I can Darrick he doesn't want anything to you. Two tripped him up in potential trade negotiations are to be really important to you cable want a good trade deal with the United States. And it all of these things the UK now will depend following its departure from. Europe. And we'll wait and see if this relationship can be mended under a new prime minister. I write James Longman right in our London bureau thank you so much for joining us today.

