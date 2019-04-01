Transcript for UK army releases 'snowflake' ad for millennials

I'd oversees The British Army is looking to boost its ranks by seeking the very qualities that. We loved to hate about the younger generation. A new recruiting campaign rolled out closer seeking snowflakes. For their compassion he felt the attic. For their confidence in a phone zombies for their focus to name a few. They're digging negative stereotypes about millennial then turning them into a strong point these army. Said the campaign showed that young people who still undervalued have the potential. To do meaningful work what do you think. What that means you know. I am young tender Roni I don't know I didn't.

