UK begins rolling out vaccine

More
The first patients receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.
3:23 | 12/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK begins rolling out vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:23","description":"The first patients receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74613938","title":"UK begins rolling out vaccine","url":"/International/video/uk-begins-rolling-vaccine-74613938"}