UK on lockdown

More
Restrictions are re-imposed in England as the new COVID-19 variant causes cases to surge.
2:34 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK on lockdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:34","description":"Restrictions are re-imposed in England as the new COVID-19 variant causes cases to surge. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75066825","title":"UK on lockdown ","url":"/International/video/uk-lockdown-75066825"}