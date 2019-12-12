U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings dog to polling station on election day

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought his four-legged friend Dilyn to cast his vote as the country headed to the polls on election day.
1:27 | 12/12/19

