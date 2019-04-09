UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dealt major blow in Brexit battle

More
Lawmakers voted to take control from Johnson's government, making it possible for a no-deal Brexit to be outlawed.
3:31 | 09/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dealt major blow in Brexit battle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:31","description":"Lawmakers voted to take control from Johnson's government, making it possible for a no-deal Brexit to be outlawed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65385956","title":"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dealt major blow in Brexit battle ","url":"/International/video/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-dealt-major-blow-65385956"}