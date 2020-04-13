Transcript for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks staff for 'saving his life'

Good opportunity. I have to dig that hole flew off during the week in which he NHS currency money no question. He's home to Poland. Words to express my yet but before it come to I want to thank you. You need time UK. Sacrifice. You roommate. And don't it. When the saudis are cuter and went home from world seem that it's obvious to tools it's invites. Get indium act. Hot top speed to pollute the rules also true distance. Thank you could certainly millions and millions of people. Across this country have been getting the millions getting through the hardship. So or information. We pretty patiently. And we've pool and cat blues as well as themselves. I want you to do this Easter Sunday. I believe that you were that's what I saw eighty proving them. Goes well they we. Moon every day those who have taken from us in such knows. And that the struggle is finding beans and we on making progress in these incredible match. Against current ours. White never picked against an enemy be stupid. And target mr. We're making progress in this national. Because the British pound whom are human she. This country's reaches national acts are a national. We understood. And described. It to get we could keep an H yes. If we could stop any kids from being credible well. Didn't we couldn't go BP in this country would rise together they've become his challenge but we have overcome so many challenges in the house. In the last seven days I have of course seen depression the Indian agencies are and a I've seen posts and encourage. Not just of the don't lose. The Nazis but if every one the cleaners cooks the health care workers but every description he's used read your work with pharmacists. Who kept. Coming to will. Kept putting themselves in harm's way. Kept risky. These deadly virus. ET's thanks to a grant courage. That pollution. That huge. And that law. That aren't any chance who's been unbeatable. I want a payment plans to be pretty two's lead is and that fuels. Men and women but several of them for some reason cold new. Who took some crucial decisions. A few days ago and which will be grateful for the rest. Britain meeting. Men but we've been newscast being. So's she and a figure some things that please forgive me but I want to thank. Up ruling. Sharon. Amity and Angel corny and he ritual in the key and then. Hands. I could they were. If I mentioned in particular. Two justices. Who stood by bits like 48. When things could go. Jenny from New Zealand in the costumes. And to be exact. Luis from Portugal. Newport. And the reason in the end my it would mean. Was because that is sickened them that he wore. And they with thinking they would carry. And making the interventions. Need. So to that is hollow. Walls the crops this country. 24 hours a day. It reads second of it we now. There are hundreds of thousands of NHS. Who acting with the same cash and fools and precision. Ms. Cheney. And duties. He's well we will defeat this current of ours. And PT yet. We will win. Because our NHS. Is that gene hall but this country. He's the best of these countries these aren't calling cripple. It is powered by. Senator. Thank you for me from all across. To the NHS. Let's remember to follow the rules on social distancing. State. Protector of HS. And save lives. Thank you and how east.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.