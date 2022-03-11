UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked through the streets of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visiting the Monument of the Heavenly Hundred and speaking with locals.

