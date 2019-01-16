Transcript for UK Prime Minister Theresa May faces "no confidence" vote after Brexit plan failure

We do want to turn to London now and a stunning defeat for UK prime minister Teresa may. Parliament voting to reject her breaks it planned to Ian MacFarlane is joining us now from London and Julian all walk this rule. What happened here in this vote and the significance. Of what's going on. Hey that wet well the easiest way to sum up what happened yesterday was dot history. Was made of but not necessarily negative especially if you apartments answer is a may just give me an exiled Justin got to put into context. How stunning three is a maze a defeat yes it was. In the house behind it house of commons the lower house of Huntington in the UK the 650. Will make as members of parliament. Paul hundreds and says he too. The objectives to reason mains deal that she has spent ten year is big associating with 27 other countries that makeup. The EU that's a margin of 200 and sexy that is the biggest political defeat seeing on the floor of the house of commons since recorded. History all the way back to nineteen. A team science. History with Sonny made last night but it's significant because trees amazed still was. The best option that the government could put Floyd's. To take the UK. Outs of the EU and that cloak is still stick K because lawmakers bases in simple. The UK's withdrawal date set for the 29 a much this he had just ten weeks away. And those it's anyone's guess as to what the future relationship will be will be not that lawmakers rejected may suggestion lost night's. And Julie as you mentioned Teresa may have been working on this for two years. The United States markets around the world watching to see what will happen here what the economic impact could be on them. But I want to ask you this may is also facing a possible no confidence vote here. Is it possible that she could soon be out of a job. Yeah I just wanna sacred to you say that the while the moccasins we got him and the present from he made his endorsement on the deal he said that he thought it was a bad deal. Committee said it missed of the house of commons. Now in the often Maas on the government to see yes say the opposition's. A swift response was a cool invasive medical incidents. In the government so now tonight's and just a few hours the house is currently debasing not Mason and they will take events. On whether the house has any confidence in the government of trees and may not everyone is expecting. May in the government to survive this because all of the Tory rebels the members of her and ponting who rebelled against. They able pledge that they will support the government. Northern Irish parties will support the government as well as and the number is really honest against reason may. But still that doesn't mean that she's in a safe position because she still and now house salvage some kind of writes that I'm. I'm laid by the opposition party they have says. That they could cool on the life of no appointment is again and again and again that says several of the labour MPs have been hinting not today. And say trees and made the fight is absent in noted that the. Any time same. Had talked earlier about the possible end game what are we even know about that is it possible the UK could backtrack on this Bre X an idea altogether. I mean something what people us adjusting what we in Iowa right now is if nothing happens the UK will DuPont you. Without any. Without any trade deals without any kind of closed as tons because they've residents' ability UK is getting to leave now there are few options they can either delayed. The day some even pushed back the deadline not Swenson in his article fifteen guys and it may have had to be mentions. It's today they may they may extend that beyond the card timetable for the 29 of Vermont's people are also there. Pushing very hard have a second referendum thousand on the possibility on the table. One thing that treason my is gonna try and see if you can do is get by the concessions from the EU. But just looking from the reaction from the constant today though was dismayed. What happens him last night but I doesn't mean none since from the Europeans meg gonna buy Jennings then give anything more to the brakes. So now of may is paving dots. Parliament's wolf finally trying come to some sort of solution that they any gays in amongst themselves. I Julia MacFarlane for us from London thank you see you've got breaks it meltdown in the UK we've got the government shut down. In the US a lot of instability that we're watching around the world right now.

