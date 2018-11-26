Transcript for Ukraine says Russia seized 3 of its navy's ships after firing on them near Crimea

A major escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine will be addressed in this morning during an emergency session of the united nations Security Council. Those tensions stem from the Black Sea where Russia has now parked a large ship. Under bridge you see right there blocking access to Ukrainian ships. On Sunday rush shows Coast Guard fired upon and seize control of three Ukrainian vessels injuring two crew members. Both countries blame the other for provoking the situation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.