Ukraine says Russia seized 3 of its navy's ships after firing on them near Crimea

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ukraine's navy said that ships belonging to Russia's FSB border service had opened fire on two small armored artillery boats and a tug accompanying them.
0:28 | 11/26/18

A major escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine will be addressed in this morning during an emergency session of the united nations Security Council. Those tensions stem from the Black Sea where Russia has now parked a large ship. Under bridge you see right there blocking access to Ukrainian ships. On Sunday rush shows Coast Guard fired upon and seize control of three Ukrainian vessels injuring two crew members. Both countries blame the other for provoking the situation.

