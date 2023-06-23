Where Ukraine's counteroffensive stands

ABC News' Ian Pannell reports from the village of Velyka Novosilka, just north of the frontline, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive takes a slow, bloody front to Russian forces.

June 23, 2023

