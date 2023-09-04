Ukraine’s first lady hosts summit on mental health

ABC News foreign correspondent Britt Clennett sat down in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska to discuss the plans she has for the summit and her thoughts on the war.

September 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live