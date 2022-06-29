Ukrainian parliament member on Putin’s trip to Iran

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik said Russia should pay for the war or Putin’s crimes and not U.S. taxpayers as Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska travels to Washington, D.C.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live