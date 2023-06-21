'Underwater noises' detected as sub has less than 24 hours of oxygen left

As rescuers continue to race against the clock to find the missing sub exploring the Titanic, noises underwater have been heard. ABC News Gio Benitez has the details.

June 21, 2023

